Nokia C20 and C01 Plus are already available for purchase by Multilaser in Brazil

Two HMD Global cell phones can already be found for purchase in Brazil, through Multilaser. The Nokia C20 and C01 Plus are available at the national brand’s online store, after receiving approval from Anatel since the beginning and the end of September, respectively. They consist of two entry-level models from the Finnish manufacturer. Both rely on the Unisoc SC9863A mobile platform, as well as Android 11 Go Edition – software optimized for running apps on more modest devices.





As you can see in the screenshots above, the Nokia C20 can be found for the suggested price of R$999. The Nokia C01 Plus has its sale for R$799. In both cases, there are discounts for cash purchases. Despite being certified in Brazil, which would already allow their respective commercialization on national soil, they were available without fanfare on the part of HMD Global and Multilaser.





Other products The two companies have had a partnership since March 2020 and, during this period, they have already brought handsets in Brazil, such as the Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.3, Nokia C2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 110, in addition to headphones Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and Nokia Essential Wireless. On the other hand, Multilaser is close to launching Sony headphones in the Brazilian market. In an interview with TudoCelular in early October, company executives confirmed the start of product availability this October.

Nokia C20

77.9 x 169.9 x 8.8 mm

6.52 inches – 1600×720 px

6.5 inch HD+ IPS screen

Unisoc SC9863A Chipset

1 or 2 GB of RAM memory

16 or 32 GB of storage

Expansion via MicroSD

5 MP main camera (f/2.2)

5 MP front camera (f/2.2)

4G Dual SIM Connectivity

Weight: 191 grams

3000 mAh battery

Android 11 Go Edition as OS

Nokia C01 Plus

Display: 5.45-inch IPS LCD HD+ with 18:9 aspect ratio

Processor: Octa-core Unisoc SC9863A up to 1.6 GHz

RAM and internal storage: 1/16 GB and 2/32 GB

External storage: MicroSD up to 128GB

Front camera: 5MP + LED flash

Rear camera: 5MP + LED flash

Battery: 3,000 mAh

OS: Android 11 Go Edition

Dimensions and weight: 148 × 71.8 × 9.3 mm and 157g

Dual SIM, face recognition, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio

What did you think about the arrival of these two affordable Nokia smartphones in the Brazilian market? Share your opinion with us!