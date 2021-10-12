Nora vents two months after Tarcisio Meira’s death: “Horrible”

This Tuesday (12/10), the death of actor Tarcísio Meira, victim of complications from Covid-19, completes two months. To remember the date, the artist’s daughter-in-law made a long outburst on social media. “I still can’t say ‘death’, that word sounds horrible,” wrote Mocita Fagundes, wife of Tarcisio Filho.

“For me, are you ‘enchanted’ in some beautiful place? You always wanted Tarcisinho to make you a meal at home, right? Now I get caught up in these beautiful memories, and from them we take these days with more lightness. I always sent you flowers on special dates”, continued the tribute.

“I always called you and you always answered me with that beautiful voice. I’ve always loved hearing your stories. No I loved your ‘classic’ way of speaking. I have always praised its elegance”, he added in another excerpt from the Instagram post. Tarcísio Filho’s wife completed the publication, in which Tarcísio Meira, Tarcísio Filho and Gloria Menezes appear, declaring that it has been very difficult without the actor’s presence. “We will always miss you a lot. After all, love never dies, it just changes”.

