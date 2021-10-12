Now is the time to buy stocks cheap, point out Goldman and JPMorgan

Fears of stagflation are growing, but strategists at some of the world’s biggest banks Wall Street they say it’s a good time to buy cheap stocks.

“Despite the near-term uncertainty, we expect the stock market to continue to rally as investors gain confidence that the current pace of inflation is transitory,” said Goldman Sachs strategists led by David J. Kostin in a client report.

Strategists of JPMorgan Chase coordinated by Mislav Matejka agree and emphasize that the fear of stagflation must disappear.

Last week, nervousness about inflationary pressure and the realization that the peak of post-pandemic recovery has passed pushed the S&P 500 5% below the index’s high in September, after nearly a year without a correction of this magnitude.

Persistent supply bottlenecks, along with the slowdown in China, raised doubts whether stock prices have room to rise further.

A survey of the Deutsche Bank with market professionals indicated that most expect at least another 5% retraction of the stock market by the end of the year. There is “a pretty strong consensus” that some sort of stagflation is more likely than unlikely, according to poll results published on Monday.

Goldman and JPMorgan Disagree

“We believe this drop will be a good buying opportunity, as the lows of 5% used to be in the past,” said Goldman strategists.

“We finally saw some weakness after 330 days with no lows above 5%, but we don’t expect it to last, and we advise buying on the decline,” strategists at JPMorgan wrote.

JPMorgan and Goldman’s bullish predictions are added to a growing number of voices that the current rise in consumer prices, largely fueled by a surge in energy costs, will be temporary.

“Rising energy prices will slow growth, but in our opinion it’s not enough to cause a recession,” strategists at UBS Global Wealth Management led by Mark Haefele said in a report on Monday. “Energy prices are likely to stabilize or slow down next year.”

They also added that central banks are likely to minimize higher energy prices rather than overreact.