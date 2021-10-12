Nubank out of breath? Customers report problems with slips

Nubank customers are facing difficulties to pay slips this Monday (11). The problem, which also affected the company’s system last week, affects both Android and iPhone (iOS) applications. The company calls it an “oscillation” and says it is working to fix the flaw as soon as possible.







Nubank on mobile screen Photo: Disclosure / Techblog

Nubank has instability in payment slips

According to reports, the Nubank application returns the following error message when trying to pay a bank slip:

“Service not available: It is currently not possible to make bank transfer payments. Please try again later.”

Nubank has been responding to customer complaints on Twitter explaining what happened:

“We have identified a fluctuation in payment slips and are working to correct it as soon as possible! If the payment appears as ‘Pending’ in your account history, just wait and it should be completed successfully soon, or try again later, OK?”

These bugs have been reported since 10 am today, according to DownDetector:





Users complain that the scheduled boletos feature has not been compensated and new boletos cannot be paid. Pix and other forms of payment appear to be unaffected. Photo: Techblog

Also according to the company, there is no expected return on services. However, Nubank advises customers to try to pay again later.

