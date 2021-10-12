Number of Netflix users in Brazil is leaked after ‘faux pas’; check out | Technology

Unsplash Netflix has leaked number of users

The number of Netflix users in Brazil, which is usually treated by the company as a “black box”, was unintentionally revealed by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). According to a document that became public in a lawsuit, the streaming platform has 19 million subscribers in the country.

According to information from Notícias da TV, the “gaffe” took place at a demonstration by the Neo TV association, which represents small TV operators in Brazil. The entity delivered to Cade a document criticizing the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery. In it, she cited the number of Netflix users.

Neo TV took the information from a Netflix document delivered to Cade in another process. This document, however, had private information about the company and could not be in public versions of processes – hence Cade’s “faux pas”.

The 19 million users in Brazil are for January this year, so it’s possible that Netflix has already reached bigger brands. Officially, the streaming platform does not reveal its numbers – in the Brazilian case, it only announced that it surpassed 10 million customers in September 2019.