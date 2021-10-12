Objects by singer Amy Winehouse are up for auction for R$ 11 million – Entertainment

From the dress that Amy Winehouse wore at her last concert in Belgrade in 2011, to the books, records and bags that belonged to her, many of the objects of the British singer who died ten years ago will go on sale in California, in the United States, in November .

Julien’s auction house will be exhibiting as of this Monday (11), in New York, more than 800 personal items — such as dresses, corsets, shoes, underwear, musical instruments, books and records — estimated at US$ 2 million (R$ 11 million), before the auction, which will take place in Beverly Hills on November 6th and 7th.

“It’s difficult to organize an auction with the parents of a deceased daughter,” said Martin Nolan, director of Julien’s, when presenting to AFP the collection of belongings of the artist, who died on July 23, 2011 in London, aged 27, after excessive alcohol consumption.

“The issue was very delicate, and it took a while for them to agree to donate [os objetos] after realizing that fans, museums and collectors around the world would like to own these items,” Nolan explained.

According to him, the parents of Amy Winehouse, Mitch and Janis, intend, with this sale, to preserve “the heritage and memory” of their daughter and raise funds for their foundation, which helps young people addicted to drugs and alcohol.

The British artist, who in 2006 won several awards for her album “Back to Black“, never hid his personal experiences of addiction to alcohol and drugs in his songs, impregnated with jazz and soul.

Her last concert, held in June 2011 in Belgrade, had an impact on her fans when Amy took the stage completely drunk and was booed by an angry crowd, who partially left the venue. The tour was cancelled, and Winehouse died a month later.

That night, the singer wore a short dress in green and black silk with a print of flowers and bamboo, designed by Naomi Parry, her head stylist. The piece has an estimated value between US$ 15 thousand and US$ 20 thousand.

“All the clothes represent Amy, a fantastic songwriter but also a fashion icon,” said Nolan.

Like other musicians, including Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse is on the infamous “27’s Club”, a list of artists who died at the age of 27.