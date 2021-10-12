Ocon’s form proves risk of not stopping Hamilton

THE Mercedes believes that the difficulty that Esteban Ocon had in the final laps with his intermediate tires worn during the GP of Turkey in Formula 1 are proof of how much they would risk to keep Lewis Hamilton on the track without stopping.

After seeing most of the drivers stopping with about 20 laps to go, putting in a new set of intermediates, Mercedes ended up accepting Hamilton’s request to stay on track, with the driver claiming the tires were in good shape.

The team even considered keeping Hamilton until the end but, to the driver’s dislike, ended up bringing him to the pits with eight laps to go, when he began to lose performance compared to the cars around him.

Hamilton was third when he stopped, but lost positions to Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc, being still pressed by Pierre Gasly at the end, before finishing fifth.

On the radio, Hamilton made clear his frustration, saying that he “shouldn’t have entered”, once again losing his lead in the Drivers’ World Championship to Max Verstappen, second place.

The only driver to finish the race non-stop was Esteban Ocon, finishing tenth with the alpine. But the Frenchman admitted that his tires were “very damaged” at the end, believing that if the race lasted one more lap, it would end with a puncture.

Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes’ director of track engineering, explained that the drop in Ocon’s lap times at the end of the race proves how risky it would be to keep Hamilton on track.

“If you look at Esteban, he was overtaken by Throw Stroll with five or six laps to go, finishing 17 seconds behind him. That’s the size of the drop in yield. That’s what was in our minds, it wasn’t just keeping that pace.”

“Esteban lost another two seconds in that final part, and that’s where things can go wrong. We’ll look deeply into everything, but we’re sure we would have lost those two positions, maybe we’d run the risk of falling further.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ocon’s times at the end of the race plummeted, losing more than three seconds per lap to Stroll. Antonio Giovinazzi, 11th, finished very close to the Frenchman, feeling that he needed just one more spin to enter the points zone.

Hamilton’s times with spent middlemen were comparable to those who had stopped before, but once they reached the crumbling stage, Mercedes was forced to act.

“I think with 10, 11 or 12 laps to go, we were seeing really good lap times,” he said. Toto Wolff, boss of Mercedes. They were the same as Pérez, who was behind him, 34s6, 34s7. And, out of nowhere, they started to fall”.

“When Pérez brought his intermediary to the window, getting past the crumbling stage, we were losing 1s5, 2s per lap, and it was clear that we would lose the position. Possibly also to Leclerc and maybe even Gasly.”

