Oil prices close up 1.5% and reach highs in years | Economy

Oil prices jumped on Monday (11) to the highest levels in years, fueled by the recovery in global demand that contributed to the shortage of energy and gas in important economies such as China.

Brent crude advanced 1.5%, quoted at US$ 83.65 a barrel. The session’s maximum was US$84.60, which is also the maximum since October 2018.

US oil (WTI) also rose 1.5% to close at US$80.52. In the trading session, it touched the maximum since the end of 2014 at US$ 82.18.

Gasoline and cooking gas become more expensive from this Saturday

The pace of economic recovery from the pandemic has overwhelmed energy demand at a time when oil production has declined due to cutbacks by producing nations during the pandemic, as well as the focus on oil company dividends and pressure on governments to transition for cleaner energy.

A US government official said on Monday that the White House maintains its calls for oil-producing countries to “do more” and that it is closely monitoring the cost of oil and gasoline.

The 7.2% readjustment in cooking gas and gasoline prices begins to take effect

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, avoided increasing supply even as prices rose. In July, the organization agreed to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to eliminate ongoing cuts of 5.8 million bpd.