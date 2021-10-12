Olivier Rousteing: the strong image that reveals the accident that Balmain stylist hid for a year

1 hour ago

Credit, Instagram/Olivier Rousteing Photo caption, The photo that Olivier Rousteing posted on Instagram reveals the injuries he suffered last year

A tragic domestic accident left celebrated French designer Olivier Rousteing unrecognizable.

The young creative director of the brand Balmain shared the news a year later on his Instagram profile, with a photo in which he appears with wounds on his face and covered in bandages.

“Exactly a year ago, the fireplace in my house exploded,” he wrote on the social network.

The next day, he says he woke up at the Saint Louis Hospital in Paris, France, and says he has since been recovering from his injuries.

Rousteing explained that his insecurities and fashion’s “obsession for perfection” prevented him from revealing everything that had happened beforehand.

“To be honest, I’m not sure why I was so embarrassed,” he added.

While recovering, he covered his injuries with long sleeves and jewelry during interviews.

“Now, a year later, (I’m) recovered, happy and healthy,” he added.

Rousteing thanked the medical team who took care of him despite “dealing with an incredible number of covid cases at the same time”, and spoke about how lucky he feels right now.

“After the storm, the sun always comes out.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The stylist, photographed here at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, says he is ‘recovered, happy and healthy’

Rousteing received support from other fashion designers, models and celebrities in response to her Instagram post.

Stylist Donatella Versace said she was “very happy” that he was healthy.

“Let love reign,” wrote musician Lenny Kravitz.

Rousteing took over as creative director at Balmain in 2011 at just 25 years old. And, according to a profile published by Out magazine, the brand grew between 15% and 20% between 2012 and 2015.

The brand opened stores in London and New York, the company’s first outside Paris.

A Netflix documentary from 2019, wonder boy, analyzed Rousteing’s career and followed him as he searched for his birth mother.