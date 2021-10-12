Olivier Rousteing: the strong image that reveals the accident that Balmain stylist hid for a year

Credit, Instagram/Olivier Rousteing

Photo caption,

The photo that Olivier Rousteing posted on Instagram reveals the injuries he suffered last year

A tragic domestic accident left celebrated French designer Olivier Rousteing unrecognizable.

The young creative director of the brand Balmain shared the news a year later on his Instagram profile, with a photo in which he appears with wounds on his face and covered in bandages.

“Exactly a year ago, the fireplace in my house exploded,” he wrote on the social network.

The next day, he says he woke up at the Saint Louis Hospital in Paris, France, and says he has since been recovering from his injuries.