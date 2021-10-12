On children’s day, meet the pedestrians’ children

On children’s day, it’s time to meet the kids — some small, others not so small — who are part of the life of those confined in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Some are well known by the public, such as the case of Yudy. The 10-year-old boy is the son of digital influencer Mileide Miheile with singer Wesley Safadão.

But there are also those who lead a life out of the spotlight, like Stephanie Gomes, daughter of Solange Gomes, 21 years old. We have brought you the children of the participants of “The Farm 2021”.

Dayane Mello

The model is the mother of Sofia Sala, 7 years old. The little one is the result of a relationship with the also model Stefano Sala.

In the reality show, the girl reported that she faced difficulties in the final stretch of her pregnancy and stated that the baby’s birth was a miracle. According to Dayane, in the ninth month, she contracted a bacteria that also infected the little one. She says that after birth, the baby did not eat and did not respond positively to exams.

Today, she celebrates her daughter’s health: “When Sofia was born, my life changed. […] She is here, firm and strong, full of health, full of life.”

Dynho Alves

MC Mirella’s husband surprised Victor Pecoraro by revealing that he is the father of 5-year-old Esther. The little one is the result of an old relationship between the dancer.

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide is the mother of Yhudy, 10 years old, the result of her marriage to singer Wesley Safadão. The relationship lasted eight years, and began when she was 16, and he was 17. The couple broke up in 2012.

In 2018, Safadão and Mileide staged a dispute over the boy’s pension. At the time, the former dancer complained about a request to review the amount paid by the singer. Wesley even published a video on social networks in which he cried when talking about the subject, but it seems that today everything is fine between the ex-couple.

“We talk about what we have in common, which is our son. I’m rooting for the relationship we have to go on very calmly, that’s what I want,” said the singer, in an interview in June this year.

In the program, Arcrebiano even questioned whether Yhudy was the result of the girl’s relationship with Safadão. She nodded and showered the boy with praise.

Sthefane Matos

Apollo is the name of Sthe’s little boy, who is 2 years old. The small is the result of the relationship between the child and Fábio Silveira.

Last year, the child’s paternity became controversial on social networks, after Sthefane’s ex-partner, Abner Pinheiro, accused her of having hidden from him the fact of not being the father of the couple’s child.

However, at the time, the influencer said that Abner had always known that there was a possibility that he was not the boy’s biological father. “He already knew. I wouldn’t have an ounce of courage to deceive anyone. When that happened, we had broken up because he betrayed me,” he explained.

Solange Gomes

Solange is the mother of 21-year-old Stephanie Gomes. The young woman is a biomedical student and has her own underwear brand. Stephanie is the daughter of Pastor Waguinho, a former member of the pagoda group “Os Morenos”.

The ex-Banheira do Gugu has already publicly complained about the pension paid by her ex-partner, stating that the amount does not cover the young woman’s expenses. In 2004, Waguinho spent 5 days in prison for not paying his daughter’s pension. In 2013, he thesis the arrest decreed by the 11th Family Court of Rio de Janeiro for the same reason. Months later, the pastor and Solange came to an agreement and the request was reversed.

In the reality show, Solange even cried when she saw a brownie, claiming that the candy reminded her of Stephanie.

Tati Breaks Shack

Tati was a mother at 13 and became a grandmother at 29. The funkeira had three children: Carol Lourenço, 29, Milla, 17, and Yuri, who was killed in 2016, at 19, during a police operation in City of God, west side of Rio.

“It’s a subject I’m going to touch that I don’t even like, but you know I lost my son and then they put me on the cross,” said Tati, in an interview with Jojo Todynho.

Tati and his son Yuri Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Valentina Francavilla

The former stage assistant of “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT) is the mother of 3-year-old Giuseppe. The child is the result of her marriage to artist Celso Bernardes. They broke up in 2019.

On the reality show, she said she had postpartum depression and said she gained 23 kilos after the baby was born. The girl also talked about the breakup with Giuseppe’s father: “When my son was born, everything was on my back. Like, he was like: ‘Oh, I have to work.’ So, he didn’t understand that the woman needs attention and that he is going through a very complicated time. Now he is much better.”

Victor Pecoraro

The actor has two daughters Sophia, 11, and Rebekah, 5. Both are the result of his 13-year marriage to model and influencer Renata Müller.

At the third party of the rural reality show, the pawn burst into tears and said he missed his daughters. “Those sweets over there are very much like them,” reported the actor.

