On the eve of Children’s Day, trade in Feira de Santana registers great movement – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/11/2021 15:38.

According to one of the traders, the trade closed on Monday would bring great losses.

Photo: Ney Silva/Acorda Cidade

Gabriel Gonçalves

This Monday (11), the day that anticipates Children’s Day, the trade in Feira de Santana registered a great movement of those people who left it to the last minute to buy the gift of the little Brazilians.

This is the case of housewife Nádia Santiago, who lives in the village of Caboronga, in the district of Bonfim de Feira. To Acorda Cidade, she informed that she has four grandchildren and has reserved the day to ensure the children’s memories.

Photo: Ney Silva/Acorda Cidade

“The prices are good, I was able to buy it and I’m taking it home. I’m returning there to Caboronga, in the district of Bonfim de Feira and I’m taking here some toys for my grandchildren and some clothes to please my granddaughters,” he said.

Resiane Portugal store manager explained that the move on Monday met all sales expectations. As the store is in the variety business, the best-selling products were toys and children’s items.

Photo: Ney Silva/Acorda Cidade

“Today the movement was great and let it be that way until the end of the day. Today we are selling children’s clothes, toys, I can say that everything a little bit, we are selling. But the main focus is children’s articles and with affordable prices that fit us parents’ pockets,” he said.

For Roniely Carneiro, manager of another commercial store with children’s items, the expectation of the movement on the eve of Children’s Day was already expected. According to him, the day before and even on the day, people are still looking for the present.

Photo: Ney Silca/Acorda Cidade

“We were already waiting for this movement, as it happens every year, it is a great day, today it has already surpassed our expectations and tomorrow we will also be working, waiting for the public that was unable to attend on other days,” he stated.

According to Roniely, with trade closed on Monday, as initially assessed by the city, it would be a great loss for not having the desired movement. In addition, due to the high dollar, new toy prices are also being passed on to consumers.

Photo: Ney Silva/Acorda Cidade

“We would have a big loss because we did a lot of shopping for this Children’s Day, and with the holiday decreed, it would be a public holiday, where people would travel, the city would be empty and sales would drop. Another detail is the dollar that is having a great impact not only on imported toys, but also on the national one. The raw material increased and caused many factories to pass on with high prices, impacting here on store prices, having to pass on to the final consumer,” he concluded.

Photo: Ney Silva/Acorda Cidade

With information from reporter Ney Silva from Acorda Cidade