One or two steering wheels? Who plays offense? See Diniz’s options with Andrey’s return to Vasco | Vasco

The probable return of Andrey, recovered from a muscle injury, leaves doubts as to how Vasco will play against Coritiba, next Saturday, in São Januário. Starting Fernando Diniz before getting injured, the midfielder started work with the group last week and should return to the team.

But who leaves the team with the likely return of Andrey? Bruno Gomes and Gabriel Pec are the main candidates. More than a question of names, what is at issue is the game model. The choice of Diniz will directly influence Vasco’s formation in the field.

Option for two steering wheels

If Bruno Gomes is kept, Vasco will again have two defensive midfielders. It was with this formation that Fernando Diniz started against Goiás, when Andrey got injured at the end of the first half. At the time, Vasco had its best 45 minutes in Serie B.

With Bruno Gomes and Andrey, Vasco plays in 4-4-2, with the two of them making the front row of the midfield, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê more loose in the front, and Morato and Cano in attack. This formation, although emerging with a slight favoritism for the game against Coritiba, has only been used so far by Diniz for 42 minutes, in the game against Goiás.

Keep the team with three forwards?

Another option for Fernando Diniz is to keep Gabriel Pec and remove Bruno Gomes. In this case, it would be a simple exchange of one steering wheel for another, and the formation with Marquinhos Gabriel in the back, Nenê and three men in front would be maintained.

The good work of Vasco’s left sector in the first half of the game against Sampaio Corrêa is in favor of this formation. There, Riquelme, Pec and Nenê got along well and created the team’s main chances.

So far, this has been Diniz’s favorite scheme in his six games at Vasco. That’s how he started in the first three matches, against CRB, Cruzeiro and Busque, in addition to the defeat against Sampaio Corrêa. The difference is that in the first games Léo Jabá formed the attack alongside Morato and Cano.

With back pain, Jabá was out of the last two games and is still in doubt for Saturday. In his absence, Gabriel Pec regained space and has been playing as a starter, when the option is for three strikers.