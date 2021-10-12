Operation Ballad on national television had great repercussion on the social networks of the Tijucanos

This week, the Federal Police arrested a gang of criminals who helped to transport drugs and weapons of war, in daylight, along Brazilian roads, with exit and entry into the Mining Triangle, in Minas Gerais. In the report aired yesterday by “Fantástico”, on TV Globo, Operation Balada pointed out other suspects in the investigation in 9 other states of the country. According to the police, at least 500 rifles transported were destined for the Complexo da Maré, in Rio. In total, 160 suspects were arrested, and speedboats, jet skis and watches were seized in the gang’s hotels.

The grandiosity of the operation with dozens of people trapped in the tijucana city increased the expectation of internet users to air the report on Fantástico last Sunday night. During and soon after the repercussion of the operation on national television, the fact became the main topic discussed on social networks by the Tijucans.

The Operation, commanded by the Federal Police of Uberlandia, served more than 400 arrest and search and seizure warrants in Rio, São Paulo, Goiás, Rondônia, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Pará. of luxury traffickers and pay for international travel, with destinations to Dubai, Belgium, United States, Netherlands, Spain, France and others, all with publications on social networks.

The investigation of the PF pointed Uberlândia and Ituiutaba, in Minas, as the central region of crime, where, in a police monitoring, three young men were identified destined for Ponta Porã, in Mato Grosso do Sul, a trip lasting almost 10 hours for one objective: to look for weapons. The acting was also assisted by scouts on the way.

The arrest of part of the criminals happened in flagrante delicto, on April 29 of last year, in the return of the criminals to the Uberlandia. At the entrance to the city, police approached the traffickers and found, with them, eight rifles, 14 pistols and 29 magazines.

According to police, Leandro Naves, known as Leandrin, aged 30, is identified as one of the drug traffickers in Uberlandia. Another prisoner was identified as Wesley Da Silva, Weslei Agito, a close friend and international travel partner of Leandro, producer of large events and seller of synthetic drugs.

According to police chief Renato Benni Da Silva, traffickers were able to make 1 to 2 trips a month to Ponta Porã.

– Our estimate is that each transport of them revolved around 10 rifles and an average of 15 pistols. This group has been doing this work for at least 4 years. We arrived at an estimate of 500 rifles sent to the city of Rio de Janeiro during this period – he says, in an interview with TV Globo.

The regional superintendent of the PF, Marcelo Salvio Rezende Vieira, claims that the criminal group’s profit reached billions:

— In the last two years, the investigation managed to detect a movement of 2 billion reais.

Luxury hotels served as a point and investment for the group

The Federal Police claims that in addition to the luxury life flaunted by travel, the group invested in luxury hotels in Minas Gerais, which were used to legalize crime money. One was on the banks of the Miranda dam, the other in Ituiutaba.

In the recording released by “Fantástico”, the policeman shows six suites, a whirlpool and a swimming pool in one of the establishments on the day of his arrest. The place was also used for the criminals’ meeting, as a meeting point. The Operation also arrested the hotel owner, his sister, his brother-in-law and his wife.

In addition to them, Paulo Henrique Alves and digital influencer Thais Teodoro were also arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking.

– The reason for the name of Operation Ballada was because of the ostentation on social networks that these people showed, high purchasing power, boats, luxury cars, international travel without any kind of state action against them – says delegate Renato, in an interview to TV Globo.

The Operation also blocked the traffickers’ current accounts.

The Fantástico report did not identify the hotel owner’s lawyers or the couple. Defenses of Leandro Naves and Wesley da Silva say the defendants deny involvement. The hotel manager in Ituiutaba declined to comment on the case.