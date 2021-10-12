Opposition blocks Bolivian streets in anti-government protest | World

Bolivia’s opposition blocked the streets of the country’s main cities this Monday (11), in protest against the government of President Luis Arce. Police responded by dispersing small groups of protesters in La Paz and Cochabamba with tear gas.

A month away from completing his first year in office, the president is facing the first protests against his government, fueled by opponents who accuse him of holding political trials and of trying to pass a draconian wealth investigation law.

The main demonstrations were registered in the cities of La Paz, Cochabamba, Santa Cruz and Tarija. La Paz observed a large march by retail trade unions, which, although not part of the opposition bloc, categorically reject the “Law against the legitimization of illicit profits and terrorist financing” under discussion in parliament.

In the center of the city, seat of the executive and legislative branches, police used tear gas to disperse the closure of avenues, and there were also threats of street clashes with pro-government groups.

Police chief Jhonny Aguilera acknowledged that in the Cochabamba and Santa Cruz regions there were “sporadic blockades” that were monitored, while the Interior Minister said that in the rest of the seven departments there were no problems.

Criticism of the Arce government

The criticized bill would allow the government to investigate the assets of any citizen without a court order, and would oblige lawyers and journalists to reveal client information, among other things. Constitutionalist lawyer William Bascopé highlighted that, according to the proposed text, the assets of all citizens are under suspicion, in contradiction with the “presumption of innocence”, which should prevail.

The protesters also denounce a “political persecution” due to the criminal trials against former right-wing president Jeanine Áñez (2019-2020), the mayors of La Paz, Iván Arias and of Cochabamba, Manfred Reyes Villa; the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho; and former presidents Carlos Mesa (2003-2005) and Jorge Quiroga (2001-2002).

Opponents claim that the government accuses them of having organized an alleged coup d’état against former president Evo Morales, an ally of Arce, in November 2019, which led him to resign after a social upheaval that left 37 dead. The government is preparing marches to support the president tomorrow.

