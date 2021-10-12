Owen Wilson is criticized on the networks after ex reveals he still doesn’t know 3-year-old daughter – Monet

+



Actor Owen Wilson and little Lyla, born of his relationship with model Varunie Vongsvirates (Photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

Actor Owen Wilson is being emphatically criticized on social media after his ex-girlfriend, model Varunie Vongsvirates, revealed that he doesn’t know their 3-year-old daughter and has never shown any interest in getting close to the child.

Vongsvirates exposed the former’s distance in an interview with the British Daily Mail. She explained that the Hollywood star helps her financially and pays the pension stipulated by the court. However, I never wanted to meet little Lyla.

Now 52 years old, Wilson only assumed Lyla’s paternity after a DNA test, carried out in October 2018. The child was born shortly after the end of his relationship with Vongsvirates, which lasted five years and was marked by several comings and goings.

Actor Owen Wilson and model Varunie Vongsvirates with their daughter (Photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

“I thought Owen Wilson was cool until I found out he refuses to meet his #asshole daughter,” wrote one person on Twitter. “A shitty idiot.

Some people also called attention to the fact that Wilson remains distant from his daughter, but has a very close relationship with his other two children: Finn (7 years old), from his relationship with Carolina Lindqvist; and Robert (10 years old), with Jade Duell.

“So Owen Wilson has contact with his two children from two other mothers, but has never met his 3-year-old daughter? What kind of bullshit is this?” asked a Twitter user. Another wrote: “What do you mean it’s still so hot? He doesn’t seem like someone who deserves my attention anymore.”

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in Loki (Photo: publicity)

Someone even tweeted saying: “I would sympathize with Owen Wilson IF he didn’t want to have another daughter and she was unexpected, it could happen. But it amazes me that he doesn’t want to be part of her life and everything he denies to her childhood.”

In his Daily Mail interview talking about his ex’s estrangement, Vongsvirates stated: “He has never met her, unfortunately.” In a 2019 interview, she lamented: “It helps financially, but it was never just about that.”

In the same interview, Owen Wilson’s ex-girlfriend said: “Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how [Owen] keeps taking these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter.”

Owen Wilson as a family man in the Extraordinary Drama (2017) (Photo: Reproduction)

Wilson played the father of the protagonist of the drama ‘Extraordinary’ (2017), alongside actress Julia Roberts. Another outstanding role of the actor as a father was in ‘Marley and I’ (2008), alongside Jennifer Aniston – the star plays the journalist who sees his life change as the family grows, always with the faithful, companion and ‘sofa wrecker’ title labrador dog.

Vongsvirates also recalled when she filed a lawsuit asking for financial support to the actor, with him accepting without restrictions the terms requested by her, not asking for custody of his daughter and making clear his option for distance.

A cast member of Marvel’s ‘Loki’ series, Wilson remains silent on his ex’s recent statements. The protagonist of Woody Allen’s ‘Midnight in Paris’ (2011), he recently worked on ‘The French Chronicle’ (2021), his newest collaboration with director Wes Anderson.

