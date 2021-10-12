Owner accelerates Lamborghini to 236 km/h and loses sports car on the first lap

Do you know when you wake up with the left foot? Or when your day is governed by the maxim: “being in the wrong place at the wrong time”? Well, this happened to an Iraqi driver who lives in Norway, but was caught by Danish law. Despite the mix of countries, the story is simple: pity for abusing speed in a Lamborghini.

The fact is that the driver in question – whose name was not revealed – traveled to Germany to buy a Lamborghini Hurcan. After paying the equivalent of US$400,000 (R$2.2 million in direct conversion), the buyer decided to return home and, on the way, wanted to play with the new treat. He stepped deep. It reached 236 km/h. But this happened on the runways in Denmark, where there is a recent law that strictly prohibits this practice.

Lamborghini/Disclosure

Law

There, whoever is caught with speed above the allowed (130 km/h) commits the infraction of driving under “insane” driving. The punishment is recent and, in this sense, it not only fines the driver, but also confiscates the offender’s car.

And that is, in short, what happened to the individual in question. Stopped by local police, the man had his car seized a few hours after the purchase.

The case, however, does not end there. If the seizure is legitimized in court – it is still on trial – the confiscated Huracán will be auctioned. The money, in short, goes to the public coffers of Denmark. It should be noted that, over there, committing an infraction is the same as insulting the police. Therefore, unlike Brazil, the country has an effective investigation and is independent of the purchasing power of the accused.

640 hp V10

Despite the repercussion, nothing was said about which version of Huracán starred in the scene in question. However, it should be noted that the model always comes with the powerful 5.2 V10 engine.

Lamborghini/Disclosure

Through the set, it develops up to 640 hp of power and 61.2 mkgf of torque. Whether in EVO or STO versions (revealed late last year, photo above), the super sporty it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. It goes at 325 km/h top speed. Did the Iraqi driver want to reach that limit?

