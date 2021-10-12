Owner of a network of hospitals in ES buys health units in Ceará

Kora Saúde, owner of the Meridional hospital network, in Espírito Santo, reported on Monday (11) the purchase of 80% of Grupo OTO, with hospital units in the cities of Fortaleza, Caucaia and Messejana, in the State of Ceará, by value of R$248 million.

R$ 140 million will be paid in cash, on the closing date, R$ 79 million over the next 6 years and R$ 29 million through the exchange of shares of the Company’s interests in Hospitals Gastroclinica and Hospital São Mateus (both located in Fortaleza) which will be incorporated into the OTO Group.