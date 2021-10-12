Owner of a network of hospitals in ES buys health units in Ceará

Kora Saúde, owner of the Meridional hospital network, in Espírito Santo, reported on Monday (11) the purchase of 80% of Grupo OTO, with hospital units in the cities of Fortaleza, Caucaia and Messejana, in the State of Ceará, by value of R$248 million.
R$ 140 million will be paid in cash, on the closing date, R$ 79 million over the next 6 years and R$ 29 million through the exchange of shares of the Company’s interests in Hospitals Gastroclinica and Hospital São Mateus (both located in Fortaleza) which will be incorporated into the OTO Group.
A partnership will be formed with the founding shareholders of Grupo OTO in the operation of all the company’s activities in Ceará. Kora now holds 80% of the shares of the OTO Group and the founding shareholders of the OTO Group the other 20%.
According to the relevant fact, the Hospital Otoclinica Matriz has 194 beds, 44 of which are ICU beds, 11 operating rooms, hemodynamics and a complete diagnostic park. In addition to the hospital, the group has an advanced center with emergency care, offices and a day hospital in the southern region of the city, six clinical analysis units and four imaging units.
In the last 3 months, Kora Saúde completed 3 major acquisitions in Fortaleza and created – in the words of the company – the largest hospital group in Ceará, totaling 449 beds. The closing of the Transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent usual for transactions of the same nature.
