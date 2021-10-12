Pai comes to the player’s defense after supposed audio from Galvão: ‘No idiot. Neymar is a hero without lies’

After declaring in an interview that the 2022 World Cup would be the last of your career, Neymar became the center of attention on the internet. The Brazilian ace said he was mentally tired, and received the internet users support and commentators, like Caio Ribeiro. This time, the player’s father used social media to vent after a leaked audio from Grupo Globo captures someone – supposedly Galvão Bueno – calling Neymar an ‘idiot’.

In the text published on Instagram, the father of the shirt 10 responds to demands published in the press. In addition to the alleged swearing by Globo’s narrator, Neto’s quotes, which called Neymar ‘spoiled’ on a Band show, they were mentioned in the post.

Neymar Sr. asked for ‘respect for the human being’, and said that his son is ‘a hero without lies, who faces his story head-on’.

– Masked, spoiled, cai-cai and now idiot. The first three adjectives don’t bother us, silencing has always been, perhaps, the best answer. But I want to talk about the ‘masked one’. Yes, he wears a mask. Mask of prevention, protocol, health and what else to talk about these new times. But he is my idol, of many Brazilians and other nations – he began.

– Yesterday, my son posed for a photo next to a child, pasted his face on his, even risking being criticized for taking off his mask. (…) Where is the respect for the human being, for the eternal photo in an ephemeral life? a fan’s unique opportunity? – completed Neymar senior.

– Yeah, my son is masked and whatever else you want. But idiot? Not! He is the hero. A hero without lies, who faces his story head-on, without looking for cowardly shortcuts, without being treacherous. Let’s go ahead son. I’m so proud of you! – he concluded.

The player’s father was not the only one to rebut the insult leaked after the Brazilian team’s goalless draw against Colombia. Rafaella Santos, Neymar’s sister, used Instagram stories to rebut Galvão and question whether the ‘idiot’ would be the narrator or the player.

know more

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence