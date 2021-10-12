Palmeiras’ Board of Directors demonstrates enormous concern and defines some attitudes that will be taken until Libertadores’ decision

There is great concern around the Palmeiras cast. The results achieved in the Brazilian Championship have not been pleasing. After the loss to Red Bull Bragantino, the “flea behind the ear” got even bigger.

Alviverde leaders understand the moment, but seek some changes. The idea is to reach the Libertadores final on November 27 with the team in good shape and building up confidence.

In recent games, the team as a whole has been making mistakes individually and collectively. One of the goals of the Bragança team came out of a missed ball. This type of play is practiced quite often and even then it had a serious error.

The Brazilian Championship will practically be used as a laboratory for the continental final. But in case of defeat in Montevideo, at least one direct spot for Libertadores 2022 will need to be confirmed. If Palmeiras cave vacates in the pre-Libertadores, there will be commitment of dates and mainly of revenue. Staying in the G4 is also one of the club’s goals until the end of the season.

Conversations at the Palmeiras Soccer Academy

Even though there are no public charges, the board of directors in Palmeira talks internally with athletes and the coaching staff. Abel Ferreira remains prestigious and with no risk of dismissal now. But that’s not why meetings will be dropped. The Portuguese has been making his assessments about the cast and working on some important points, but the results are not showing up.

In the next round (Tuesday, 12), Palmeiras will go to Salvador to face Bahia. Depending on what happens on the field, the team can leave the G4 of the Nacional and the crisis can be maximized. The pressure already exists, both internally and externally. The walls of the club’s headquarters were vandalized overnight from Saturday to Sunday. Fans criticized Abel and the board.

With 39 points, Palmeiras is 14 points behind the leader of the competition.

