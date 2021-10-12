Palmeiras lineup: Felipe Melo and Gabriel Menino return to play with Bahia | palm trees

The squad of Palmeiras held this Monday morning, at the Soccer Academy, the last training session before the game this Tuesday, against Bahia, at 21:30, at Arena Fonte Nova, by Brasileirão.

The first part of the activity was inside the training center, with a video prepared by the technical committee.

Afterwards, the players went to the field for a tactical work, hitting movements, positioning and passes, as well as free kicks and penalty kicks.

Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Danilo and Zé Rafael followed their injury recovery schedules.

Besides the four, coach Abel Ferreira will not have Weverton, Gómez and Piquerez, who are with the selections of Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, respectively, in the qualifiers.

On the other hand, Felipe Melo and Gabriel Menino, who were suspended, return to the team.

Thus, a possible team for the game is Jailson, Gabriel Menino, Luan, Renan and Jorge; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

Palmeiras is third in the Brasileirão, with 39 points, 14 less than the leader Atlético-MG.