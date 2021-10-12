Paraguayan police back down and deny 5th death in Pedro Juan Caballero attack | Mato Grosso do Sul

THE Paraguayan police backtracked and said that there was not a 5th death as a result of the attack that took place in Pedro Juan Caballero, on the border of Mato Grosso do Sul with Paraguay, at dawn last Saturday (9).

The information had been given by the head of investigation of homicides in Paraguay, Hugo Grance, to TV ABC, from Paraguay, this Tuesday morning (12). A short time later, however, another person responsible for the investigation, César Silgueiro, backtracked, in an interview on the same TV.

According to Silgueiro, the error occurred due to the death of a person of the same name on the Brazilian side.

“The information that came from Brazil was that 20-year-old Raphaelli Alves do Nascimento had died, but later they told us that someone else with the same name died. Yes, this victim is injured and is recovering, but did not die,” he stated.

Raphaelli is admitted to the Regional Hospital of Ponta Porã, in a stable and conscious state.

In addition to this person, two other people who were injured in the attack are hospitalized, according to the Paraguayan police.

The dead are Brazilian students Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 22, and Rhannye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, 18; Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21, the daughter of a Paraguayan governor, and Omar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 32, known as Bebeto.

According to the Paraguayan police, Bebeto was the target of the gunmen. He is suspected of being involved in drug trafficking in the region.

The four were getting into a vehicle when gunmen were shot on Mariscal López and Ytororó streets, in the San Antonio neighborhood (see video below).

Video shows the execution of four people in Pedro Juan Caballero

The suspicion, according to the Paraguayan police, is that the other wounded were hit because they were close to the victims when the attack took place.

At least 7 people were arrested in the investigation into the attack. Six are Brazilians who were in a house in the Maria Victoria neighborhood, in Pedro Juan Caballero and were found on Monday (11).

In the operation, three cars were also seized with Brazilian documents referring to another three cars, cell phones, jewelry and a container with 74 grams of marijuana, according to the Paraguayan police.

Teams from the National Police’s Regional Investigation Department for Punishable Acts went to the scene after they learned that a truck used in the attack had been incinerated in the last few hours in the Fortuna Guazú colony.