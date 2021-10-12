Parakeet “fly” and Baleião shows his charisma! See how the 1st day of the GE Mascots Olympics went | soccer

The Mascots Olympics debuted this Monday, at Globo Esporte SP, with the high jump. The Palmeiras Parakeet, with two perfect jumps, won the gold medal. The Musketeer from Corinthians got the silver, and the Santo Paulo, from São Paulo, got the bronze. The dispute will be decided this Tuesday (12), Children’s Day, from 1 pm, at GE.
The only bird in the competition, the Periquito do Palmeiras was pointed out as a strong candidate for gold by Caio Ribeiro since the beginning. “Accustomed to high flights, he is one of the favorites for the race,” said the commentator. With two “scissors” style jumps, landing standing up, the alviverde mascot surpassed the marks of 90cm and then 1.10m.
Parakeet makes one of his perfect jumps of the day at the Mascot Olympics — Photo: Globo Esporte
The Musketeer failed with the 90cm slat, but was the only one, besides the Periquito, to overcome the 1.10m barrier. Third place, Santo Paulo needed only one attempt to jump 90 cm.
Toro Loko, from Bragantino, was out of the podium because it took two attempts to overcome the 90 cm. The mascot also failed to jump 1.10m.
+ Understand the Mascot Olympics
In addition to the competitive nature of the games, the objective of the dispute is to entertain the kids in this children’s week. In this, Baleião gave a show. Overflowing with self-esteem, the Santos mascot tried to jump 2.21m, Thiago Moura’s mark in Tokyo. The athlete, who represented Brazil in the last Olympic Games, was one of the hosts of the competition. See how it went in the video.
In the second and decisive episode of the Mascots Olympics, the candidates face off in the 100m dash and breaking – a new Olympic sport that debuts at the Paris 2024 Games.
It’s tomorrow, from 1pm, at Globo Esporte SP.
São Paulo mascots at the Mascot Olympics — Photo: Globo Esporte