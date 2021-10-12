Pedestrians will go one day without hot water after punishment

Tonight, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), pedestrians received a punishment and will be without hot water for 24 hours. After sounding the bell, the participants who were in the room stated that no rules were broken by them. Dayane wondered if the signal might have been rung by mistake.

Farmer Rico Melquiades then came to the room to read the punishment.

It is forbidden to change any item of clothing inside the booths, as well as enter with spare clothes, towels on the body or head, blankets or other objects. For failure to comply with this rule, the whole group will be punished. You will go 24 hours without hot water.

“Who did this, does anyone know?” asked Erasmus.

Stefane asked if the tiara on her head was the reason for the punishment. Dayane said yes, wearing the tiara may have violated the program’s rule, but the other pedestrians rejected the idea.

“It’s just like walking in a cap. I walk into the bathroom in a cap. […] they played [a punição] now and there was no one [no banheiro]”, said MC Gui, considering the possibility that they were punished for something that happened a long time ago.

Participants also thought that Valentina, who was wearing a cap when she entered the room, caused the punishment. The former stage assistant, however, stated that she did not enter the booth with the object on her head.