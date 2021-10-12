Percentage of CDBs has fallen in recent months: are they paying less? – 10/12/2021

The first question every investor asks is: how much do you pay? And if you’re looking at fixed income, you may have noticed that CDBs and LCIs are paying a little less than the CDI in the past.

But calm down, it’s not like that. The rise in Selic made several institutions reduce this percentage, but that does not mean that fixed income is paying less!

A few months ago, in a comparison between CDBs and LCIs, we commented in Econoweek on the rates at the time: LCIs were around 120% of the CDI, and could reach 125%. In CDBs, the best rate at the time was 155% of the CDI.

Months later, the reality found in the market is quite different. CDBs pay up to 140% of the CDI and LCIs up to 114% of the CDI. In some digital accounts there was also a drop in percentage: fintech PicPay, which had already paid 150% of the CDI, reduced the profitability of the digital portfolio to 130% of the CDI and currently to 120% of the CDI.

Is fixed income paying less? Let’s understand.

How profitability works

First of all, you need to know that there are three types of fixed income profitability: fixed-income, post-fixed and inflation (or hybrid). The profitability that I will discuss in the column is post-fixed, the one that follows a reference index.

In this case, both CDBs and LCIs usually follow the CDI, an interest rate close to the Selic rate. This, in turn, is the basic interest rate of the economy.

If the Selic interest rate rises, the CDI starts paying more. On the contrary, if the Selic falls, the CDI starts to yield less.

Another important detail is that when investing in these securities, you are faced with the information that the investment pays you a percentage of the CDI, for example, 90%, 100% or 110% of the CDI.

With the current CDI of 6.15% per year, if the CDB says that it pays 100% of the CDI, the yield will be the full CDI (6.15%). If the CDB pays 90% of that, the profitability will be a little lower. Just multiply 90% by 6.15%, which results in 5.54%.

If the CDB pays 110% of the CDI, the return is slightly higher than the full rate. In this case, multiply 110% by 6.15%, which is 6.77%.

It sounds basic, but it is important for the person to understand this so as not to think that the yield is 100% or 110% per year. In fact, it is 100% or 110% of the CDI.

Why did the percentage drop?

In recent months, the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic, which I have already mentioned, has risen for the government to try to hold the price hike, our well-known inflation.

With the rise in Selic interest rates, the CDI rose with it. For the institutions it was somewhat unfeasible to continue paying 150% of the CDI. Thus, they decreased the percentage, but as interest rates rose, in theory, the effect cancels out.

In fact, the CDI interest rose so much that even though the current percentage is lower, fixed income now pays more.

Confused? In the video above we navigate through a spreadsheet calculating the current profitability of CDBs and LCIs. Both gain from what has been comeback in the past.

Do you invest in fixed income? In which title? Comment below or on our social networks (Instagram or YouTube).