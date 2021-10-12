Petrobras Completes Sale of Onshore Field in Sergipe

THE Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) informed the market that it concluded, last Friday (08), the sale of its 50% stake in the onshore Rabo Branco field, located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, to the company Petrom.

After fulfilling all the conditions precedent in the contract, the transaction was concluded for the price of US$ 1.5 million. According to the company, the purchase amount was fully deposited on the date of contract signing, on May 7 this year.

The operation is in line with the company’s portfolio optimization strategy and improved capital allocation, increasingly concentrating its resources on world-class assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where Petrobras has shown a great competitive edge over the years.

Petrobras had a 50% interest in the Rabo Branco field, in partnership with Petrom. With the completion of the sale, Petrom now holds 100% stake.

About the Rabo Branco field

The Rabo Branco onshore field is part of the BT-SEAL-13 concession, located south of the Carmópolis field, in Sergipe. The field’s average production in 2020 was 131 barrels of oil per day.

