Petroleum fires and takes along PetroRio and PetroRecôncavo

The high price of Petroleum, which shot 1.5%, pushed the shares of the main oil companies on the Stock Exchange in this Monday’s session (11).

The actions of PetroRio (PRIO3) rose 2.85%; The PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) jumped 3.89%, to R$ 18.95.

This Monday, the barrel of oil surpassed $81 a barrel amid the global energy crisis that increases demand before winter in the northern hemisphere.

West Texas Intermediate oil futures rose 2.7% to the highest level since October 2014.

THE Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, estimates that the shortage of gas has already increased the demand for oil by about 500,000 barrels a day, while the Goldman Sachs sees consumption rising even more.

The shift in demand from gas to oil is also evident in the increase in profits from the production of diesel and fuel oil for refineries in Europe.

“Refinery margins are suddenly healthy again,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB. “This is real demand for oil.”

Still, there is a possibility that signs of a slowdown in global growth – in part because of higher energy prices – may ease some of the demand pressure on oil.

Goldman cut the predictions for the growth of the US economy this year and next, due to the delayed recovery in consumer spending. The energy crisis in China and on India it could also lead to an economic downturn in Asia.

with Bloomberg