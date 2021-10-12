Pharaoh Sheshi’s decision astonishes Marianat

Merianat (Samia Abreu) ​​makes an encouraging invitation to Sheshi (Fernando Peacock)), but the contentment goes down the drain in front of a decision of the pharaoh in the next chapters of the soap opera Genesis, of Record TV.

“How about then we celebrate the latest events? We can go to the pool and call some musicians”, suggests Merianat. “Musicians?”, asks Sheshi, interested. “I learned a new dance. I can show you if you want”she says in a suggestive tone and the pharaoh nods.

“I’ll prepare myself then”, speaks Merianat, who is leaving, but Sheshi holds her back. “Before, let me warn you. THE Kamesha (Kizi Vaz) is going back to the palace”, he says, making her be surprised. “I can’t believe you will bring the traitor back!”, says the queen, without hiding her displeasure.

“I received information that Kamesha had nothing to do with Apepi”, says Sheshi “You’re making a mistake in believing this and bringing her here. You don’t remember what…”, tries to speak Merianat, which is interrupted. “It’s already decided”, says the pharaoh firmly.

