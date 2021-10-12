Pirelli doubts Hamilton would finish GP without changing tires

THE Pirelli, official tire supplier of Formula 1, don’t believe that Lewis Hamilton would have reached the end of the GP of Turkey from last Sunday using only the same intermediate game that I used since the start.

Hamilton was on a comeback race after dropping 11th in pursuit of a podium position amid a wet race in Istanbul, when its main rivals chose to stop to place new intermediaries.

With the older tires holding up well to that point, Hamilton ignored Mercedes’ call to pit and continued to accelerate down the track. But the decision ended up taking its toll, with the middlemen’s income falling over the next few laps, forcing him to stop.

This took him out of the podium fight, finishing fifth. The strategy raised debates about whether Hamilton made it to the end or not without a stop, as did Esteban Ocon. A photo published by the F1 profile shows how the Frenchman’s tires arrived at the end.

But Mario Isola, Pirelli’s F1 operations chief, believes Hamilton’s chances of making it to the finish on the same tires were slim.

“Looking at the tires after the race, I would say no, or at least very on the edge. Tire consumption, especially towards the end of the race, means he was basically running with the build.”

“It’s dangerous to push it to the limit like that, but I understand that under the conditions of this race they tried to maximize the result.”

Asked how Ocon managed to make it to the end, Isola acknowledged that consumption is not identical in all cars, and that others that stopped late also had tires that were not in the best shape.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, makes a stop Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“On most of the cars that stopped after lap 47 or 48, the tires were worn out. We know the new asphalt is more abrasive and grippy compared to last year, and even though the track wasn’t dry, it was still abrasive . So they were on edge.”

“I suggested to our Pirelli engineers to alert the teams to change tires, not to follow through because it was risky.”

Hamilton went to social media on Monday to take responsibility for the bet, trying to stay on track with worn tires.

“It’s not true that I’m furious with the team. As a team we work hard to build the best possible strategy but as the race progresses, you have to make quick decisions and there are many factors constantly changing.”

“Yesterday we ran the risk of staying on the track, waiting for it to dry, which it didn’t. I wanted to take the risk and go all the way, but it was my decision to stay that didn’t work. In the end, we stopped and it was the safest thing to be. done”.

