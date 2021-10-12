Piris da Motta, Flamengo midfielder, undergoes conservative treatment in the Achilles tendon and tries not to undergo surgery | Venetian Column



Piris da Motta – Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Published 10/11/2021 20:32 | Updated 10/11/2021 8:35 PM

Piris da Motta is close to completing three months without playing for Flamengo. The absence of the defensive midfielder in the list of related since July 14, when he played for a minute against Defensa y Justicia, for Libertadores, is not 100% by technical option. The Paraguayan is a reserve, but suffers from a tendon problem that has been his Achilles’ heel.

When Piris da Motta returned from a loan from Turkey’s Gençlerbirligi, the Medical Department realized that the steering wheel was not 100% and he arrived with a problem with the Achilles tendon in his right ankle. The player ended up being called up for the Paraguayan team and did not have time to deal with the problem.

Upon returning from the squad, Piris was listed in the sacrifice to catch Atlético-MG, Chapecoense and Defensa y Justicia, on July 7, 11 and 14, respectively. Afterwards, without the need to have the player in the matches, Flamengo released, on July 17th, the following:

“Athlete Piris da Motta felt pain in the Achilles tendon of his right ankle. He started treatment.”

Since then, Piris feels pain in the area and alternates his routine between training on the field and specific exercises at the Ninho do Urubu gym. The possibility of undergoing surgery to correct the problem in the tendon of the right ankle was discussed with the player, but the Medical Department of Flamengo, with the athlete’s approval, opted for a conservative treatment at first.

The Paraguayan started intensive treatment and is being closely watched by Flamengo professionals. If it doesn’t work, the only way will be the operating table.

CONTRACTUAL STATUS:

With a contract until December 2022 and a high cost, Piris was close to leaving Flamengo in the last window. Yokohama FC made an official proposal to have the steering wheel, and the board accepted, but the Paraguayan understood that he could paint offers from more attractive markets and ended up not accepting. The family issue also played a role. At first, he would not be able to take his wife and children to live with him in Japan.

Piris, even 100% physically, will have chances with Renato Gaúcho. Currently, Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira, Diego Ribas and João Gomes are ahead of the Paraguayan for the role of defensive midfielder in Flamengo’s team.