Player is shot after attending funk ball | Soccer

Instagram Maykon de Lima Baptista played for Araruama FC

The Civil Police is investigating the murder of a 28-year-old soccer player, which took place last Saturday morning in Araruama, in Região dos Lagos. the midfielder Maykon de Lima Baptista (see gallery below)

, who worked at Araruama Futebol Clube, was found dead in the Vila Canaã neighborhood.

According to witnesses, the boy had gone to the place to participate in a funk ball. Investigators are now investigating whether a fight would have been the trigger for the young man to be shot dead. According to the Civil, the crime took place in the region known as Casinhas and the athlete’s body was found in the forest.

According to delegate Filipi Poeys Lima, holder of the 118th DP (Araruama), who investigates the case, the investigations are advanced. He also said that some witnesses have already been heard by the police, including members of the club. However, the delegate preferred not to pass on other details of the investigation.



Chief Filipi Poeys informed that the athlete’s friends informed the Military Police of the finding of the body.

“We have a line of investigation that needs to be kept confidential. According to witnesses, he was leaving a pagoda show and was killed. Investigations are proceeding with priority. So far we’ve heard three witnesses,” said the chief.

Born in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, the athlete had recently arrived at Araruama FC and was playing in the B2 Series of the Carioca Championship. Maykon also worked for São Gonçalo Futebol Clube and Maricá Futebol Clube.

On social networks, friends and family mourned the player’s death. Araruama Futebol Clube released a note showing solidarity with Maykon friends and family. Due to the athlete’s death, the club asked the Rio State Football Federation (FERJ) to postpone the match against Bonsucesso, which would take place this Sunday. The match was rescheduled for the next 21st.

The club’s note also informs that the entire squad of the team was dismayed by the death of Maykon.O player’s body was buried this Sunday afternoon, at São Miguel Cemetery, in São Gonçalo.