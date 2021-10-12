player kills a sniper using a flute

Amidst the beta phase of ‘Battlefield 2042′, a gamer achieved an almost unbelievable feat: he shot himself in the head (the one head shot) of a sniper with, believe me, a recorder. At the video you can see below, the Twitch streamer known as “DeanoBeano” managed to connect and play the wind instrument while playing on the PC and somehow hit the enemy player from several hundred meters away.

It’s a feat of pure genius and expert EA shooter, and we’re still not sure how he managed it. However, if you want to see more actions of the type taken by the player while playing the flute in the middle of a game of ‘Battlefield 2042’, he has compiled into a playlist on Twitch every moment he plays (for more than two hours) with an untraditional control.

In fact, the feat is just the latest in a long line of amazing tricks using musical instruments made by DeanoBeano. At the video below, for example, you can check out a clip that the gamer released last year, where he uses a battery connected to a title in the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise to somehow kill the shooter in the middle of a multiplayer match.

The original move is quite a feat in ‘Battlefield 2042’, but it probably won’t be the last. O game gives the player the possibility of performing amazing feats, like the classic Rendezook trick, where the character can jump from a jet fighter to shoot down an enemy ship with a rocket launcher. The action was first seen in the title reveal trailer.

Remember that the long awaited ‘Battlefield 2042’ will be released next month, on November 19, for PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S.O Digital Look already had access to game, which is currently in open beta – check first impressions!

