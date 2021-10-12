players are triggering temporary bans to win turf wars ⋆

Honestly, I don’t remember which site I read the phrase “the problem of the war system in new world it’s going to be the community itself”, but it seems that it is already starting to become a sad reality. So it is! According to the information, some players are managing to cause temporary bans to prevent players from rival groups from participating in turf wars. And the worst thing is that the Amazon Games ended up making things even more controversial… let’s check the details of this story?

Generally speaking, the “new tactic” being used by certain New World players works like this: a few hours before the start of a war, a group of players starts reporting the best players from the rival groups. Hence, when the number of complaints reaches a specific amount, the accused player ends up being banned for 24 hours, making it impossible for him to participate in the confrontations. So it is! To complete, it seems that the “dirty game” is being boosted by Amazon Games itself, which was accused of not analyzing the complaints and banning players automatically.

In fact, given the accusations, the developer’s moderators claimed that all complaints are verified by human beings and that a subsequent analysis was made in some reports, at random, and the breach of the code of conduct actually happened, that is, the bans are applicable. In this case, dissatisfied, the players raised a series of evidences to prove that the analysis of Amazon Games is not made by human beings, as was said. So, at the moment, we are in a big impasse. The bans continue and the community is waiting for a response from the devs and, of course, for changes to the system that allow this whole situation to happen. So, we have to keep an eye on the outcome of this story.

