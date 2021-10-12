‘Post your favorite photo’: Instagram’s new sticker hits the app | Social networks

A new Instagram feature took over the social network this Monday (11). It is the “Add Yours” card (“Add Yours”, in Portuguese), which allows the collective creation of content in the app’s Stories. The sticker is not yet official and is being tested with a small number of users. The novelty, however, was successful in a short time: in Brazil, the sticker was used to create the chain “Post your favorite photo”. The idea of trend is for users to see each other’s favorite records in one place.

Wanted by TechAll, Instagram said that the test of the new sticker takes place among a restricted community on the platform. The social network stated that the resource should arrive in Brazil soon, but did not inform a deadline for this. “We will soon have more details to share as soon as this update is available in Brazil,” an Instagram spokesman said.

1 of 2 ‘Post your favorite photo’: Instagram’s new sticker hits the app — Photo: Carolina Ochsendorf/TechTudo ‘Post your favorite photo’: Instagram’s new sticker hits the app — Photo: Carolina Ochsendorf/TechTudo

Data from Google Trends, a platform that monitors searches on Google, shows that there was a sudden increase in searches for terms such as “favorite Instagram photo” and “post your favorite Instagram photo”. The subject was also commented on on Twitter. The publications were diverse: while some users sought to understand the trend, others complained about not having the sticker available or not being able to choose a beautiful photo to participate in the chain.

Although it was used to create a chain of favorite clicks, the “Add yours” sticker can be used to create any type of chain. Posts from users who joined the game are seen in one place, just click on the sticker to check out the Stories compilation.

When someone posts a story with the sticker, other users can tap on it and add the sticker to the post itself. Anyone viewing the new story will also be able to do the same, continuing the current.

By clicking on the sticker, it is possible to see all the people who have already participated in the chain and have a public profile. Precisely for this reason, the resource can be a good bet for content creators who want to increase engagement on the social network.

How to post favorite photo on Instagram

The first step to getting into the mainstream and posting your favorite photo on Instagram is to find someone who posted the sticker and tap on it. Once that’s done, select “reply” at the bottom of the screen. Now just capture a new photo or choose one from the gallery and publish the story.

