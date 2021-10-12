Presenter announces breakup with Juliano Laham, amidst controversy between actor and co-star

Juliano Laham and Raphaela Palumbo’s relationship ended. The news of the termination was confirmed this Monday (11) by the presenter, through Instagram. In addition to publishing the statement in Stories, she also deleted all the photos that appeared with the actor from her feed, and even unfollowed the boy. José’s interpreter, in the Record soap opera “Genesis”, also stopped following the blonde, but kept the photos of the couple in his profile.

The separation comes amid rumors that Juliano is having an affair with his co-star Letícia Almeida. “In light of the news that has been circulating in recent days, I would like to say that I no longer have a relationship with Juliano. I ask you to respect the moment, both mine and his. Thank you for the messages of love and support”, wrote Palumbo, in networks.

Speculations that Juliano was having an affair, in real life, with his romantic partner in the biblical plot, gained strength after the actor took a ride with Letícia at the end of a day of shooting. According to prints and images leaked on the web, Asenate’s interpreter was also in the condominium that Laham lived with Raphaela, in the West Zone of Rio, while the girl was on a trip to Fernando de Noronha.

The presenter learned of Letícia’s presence at the site through a notification from the condominium. According to Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, Juliano confirmed the controversial ride with his colleague and also stated that, at the time, he was no longer dating Raphaela. Letícia, in turn, announced the end of her marriage to Bruno Daltro recently. With him she had a daughter, Maria Teresa. The actress is also the mother of Mary Magdalene, with Jonathan Couto.

Last Saturday (9), Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, released records made by a friend of Almeida’s that reveal a conversation between the artist and Laham. During the chat, the boy even asked for the address of the place where they were both, in Rio de Janeiro. “Let me talk to him! I’ve never talked to a famous person, Letícia doesn’t want to let me talk to her friend”, asked Letícia’s colleague, who at another time, said “to love this novel”. “The pretty boy and she is…”, he commented, without completing the sentence. Watch: