Producer of Eternals talks about plans for the team’s film

What’s next?

eternal, the next big release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will bring new cosmic threats and mighty heroes to theaters. But that doesn’t mean fans have already said goodbye to Avengers. That is why, Nate Moore, producer of the new grandiose project at Marvel Studios, spoke about plans for a possible Avengers 5.

Moore talked about how, in January 2020, at the time the interview was given to Comicbook, there was no plan to create a new adventure for Earth’s Most Powerful Heroes: “I think Avengers 4 was called the Ultimatum for a reason. We don’t really talk much about what Avengers 5 could be,” explained.

The producer also talked about how the studio can work on a new Avengers movie:

“I think we can do this any way we want,” he said. “We could just say, ‘Hey, here’s an isolated Avengers movie.’ And I think as long as the story is strong and interesting, people will come and watch. We’re kind of nerds, so we like to build things and create a track to see where they come from… But yeah, I think the audience wants to be surprised too. So, to some extent, we want to say, “You’ve seen this trick, let’s do this trick again.” What’s the new way to surprise people if, and when we made an Avengers movie, what would be the funniest version of that?”

Moore continued:

“It could be anything,” he said. “You go the other way and make the bets really personal and small, because what’s bigger than Ultimatum? Do you know what I mean? How can we make the stakes bigger than that? Will the universe collapse? I do not know. Or is there another way where, ‘Oh, here’s a Quest: Impossible Avengers-style movie that gets a little smaller. Once again, we can play around with all the ideas, but I feel the door is a little open and the audience will like to follow us.”