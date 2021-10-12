Program that trains elderly caregivers wins national award

Unimed Cascavel’s program, which offers free training for caregivers of the elderly, was the winner in the Sustainability category of the Inova+Saúde 2021 award, which recognizes the best initiatives adopted by Unimeds across the country. The award was announced on October 6th, in a virtual ceremony.

Elderly caregivers – The project was born in 2015 to form a “knowledge network” with the potential to train caregivers (or people interested in the area), improving essential skills for those who want to exercise this profession in a dignified and responsible manner in relation to the care provided to patients. “The program has evolved every year. It currently has the Elderly Caregivers Course in face-to-face and online modalities, with a load of 80 hours, caregiver meetings, monthly update lectures, digital inclusion workshops and a mental and emotional health program”, explains collaborator Maria Carolina Pedro , from the Sustainability sector of Unimed Cascavel.

Formation – Since it started, the program has had several partners, including companies, universities and health professionals, and has already graduated eleven groups, with 375 participants who completed the course. In addition, more than 500 people have already participated in continuing education lectures, also free and open to the community. In addition to being such an honorable achievement for Unimed Cascavel, the Elderly Caregivers Training Program is a victory for hundreds of people seeking professionalization in this area. In this sense, the project works as a generator of work opportunities, access to quality training, relationships and the exercise of care.

Be a caregiver – A caregiver of the elderly for six years, Helma de Andrade Oliveira Nobrega Souza watches over the health of two patients, one at home and the other at the hospital. She says that, in front of Covid, the concern with all the care for these patients became even greater. “We are taking care all the time and that’s why these lectures are so important. When you accept the challenge of being a caregiver, you have an obligation to take care of the patient. With this project, Unimed Cascavel introduces us to the Way of Caring and empowers us, that is, it gives our profession special attention, which is very important, since the entire population is living and aging more.” (Unimed Cascavel Communication Advisory)