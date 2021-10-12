Psychiatric hospital accuses Pocket Councilor Gabriel Monteiro of invasion

The direction of the Philippe Pinel Institute did not like the presence of the Pocket Councilor Gabriel Monteiro in the psychiatric hospital. In a video published last Wednesday (06), the youtuber also posted a video on his channel to “pick up” the place.

According to the direction, he had a gun on his hip. The Institute also released a repudiation note about what happened. Monteiro “visited” the place with his entourage dressed in black and camouflaged.

Disclaimer

We from the IMPP Board forwarded this note to all Hospital professionals, vehemently repudiating the violence suffered within the unit this week.

On 10/06/2021, around 2 pm, a kind of entourage of councilor Gabriel Monteiro entered the IMPP, about 7 men, dressed in black and others in camouflage clothes and carrying cameras recording servers in exercise of their functions. It should be noted that the councilor himself was carrying a pistol in his waistband, hidden under his clothes.

These men introduced themselves as public agents claiming to be “working”. However, what was seen was a real intimidation and embarrassment of servers in exercise of their functions, by the use of force and total disrespect, in addition to our images being improperly recorded and posted on social networks. Such networks, it is important to emphasize, that have been used to promote hatred for those who work tirelessly in the midst of a pandemic to serve the population of Rio de Janeiro with all due respect to human beings and citizenship.

Not enough, this entourage was also in the wards recording patients suffering from mental disorders and in crisis, without the slightest regard for ethics.

This is just a brief account of the horror we experienced this past Wednesday. Nevertheless, the words above need to be said and forwarded to our teams, so that this nonsense does not remain silent.

This management team has its guidelines based on ethical values ​​and full respect for everyone who works, or who seeks assistance in our unit.

Our commitment will always be with the population served and with the employees of this Institute. We are a powerful, strong and resilient team. We are a teaching institution, where the values ​​transmitted perpetuate the work in the Mental Health Network.

This Board, formed essentially by women, will always be attentive and willing to represent this very careful work carried out by our teams.

We are with Chico Buarque, “tomorrow will be another day”! Fight day! Spring will come!

Reply from the pocket narist

Through Twitter, the councilor decided to clarify the “inspection”. “I supervised a PINEL Psychiatric Hospital in RJ: The director’s doctor will receive public money after spending ONE MONTH without signing a time sheet. SHE CONFESSED SEVERAL ADULTERATIONS in the timesheets Patients denouncing the management for SMALLNESS Management made a note of repudiation to me,” he wrote.

