Queiroga reaffirms to the CPI that Coronavac should not be used in 2022

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reaffirmed to Covid’s CPI the possibility of exclude Coronavac from planning for vaccination in 2022.

As shown, Queiroga sent a document with 160 pages the commission responding to a series of questions asked by senators last week.

According to the MS, the reason for the possible discontinuation of the Coronavac vaccine in the year 2022 is “directly related to the condition of its assessment by ANVISA”.

“Until now, the authorization is temporary for emergency use, which was granted to minimize, as quickly as possible, the impacts of the disease in the national territory.”

The Health Minister also said he was against immunization of children under 12 years of age.

“Covid-19 vaccines are not suitable for this age group., at present, individuals who are inadvertently vaccinated should have their regimens ended without additional doses being administered.”

Queiroga was summoned to testify for the third time next Monday (18). By sending the document this Monday, he tries to avoid having to attend the collegiate again.

In another document, the Ministry of Health’s Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Inputs responded to a request from the CPI who asked for an explanation about the postponement of a Conitec meeting on the Covid kit.

The secretariat claims that “the postponements were for technical reasons, seeking the best outcome for Brazilian public health”.

