Rafaella Santos detonates Galvão Bueno after allegedly swearing at Neymar Jr.

(credit: Reproduction/Instagram/Disclosure/TV Globo)

A leaked audio of Galvão Bueno during the tie between Brazil and Colombia this Sunday (10/10) for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, in which the narrator supposedly calls Neymar Jr. an idiot, went viral on social networks and has been giving what he has done to speak.

At the end of the game, reporter Eric Faria, from TV Globo, informed that the Paris Saint-Germain star, unlike the other players in the national team, left the field and went straight to the locker room as soon as the referee whistled for the last time, without greet opponents. Afterwards, it is possible to hear a voice in the background, supposedly the narrator calling the athlete an “idiot”.

After the match, Rafaella Santos used her Instagram to defend her brother, after Galvão’s alleged insult. “Look, it’s a good thing I don’t play ball, because otherwise I’d grab someone by the hair, I’d talk until the end, I don’t know… I’d get a red, yellow, green, blue card, whatever… “, began.

“I don’t have the patience that my brother has, I don’t. He has the patience of Job that I don’t have. Congratulations”, he added. “Oh, a certain gentleman, who I had already mentioned in my story in the past, during the transmission, called my brother an idiot. Is it him or you?” Rafaella snapped.

Last month, the influencer also disputed comparisons the announcer made between Neymar and Messi. Bueno stated that the Brazilian should have the Argentine’s temperament and have more self-control.

“Calm down, Neymar, calm down. This is what Neymar lacks a little. You don’t see Messi do that. Neymar still lacks this self-control, because Messi hits as much as he does,” said the sports presenter.

Soon after, angry, Neymar Jr.’s sister tore up the verb on social media and criticized the comments of one of the greatest narrators of sports broadcasts on Brazilian television.

“Galvão, stop wanting to keep comparing Neymar and Messi. There’s no such thing, stop it, my son. They’re both hunted, they’re both beaten, cool. Go there, you go out on the field and be beaten like he’s beaten and you don’t have to talk nothing. What conduct what. You’re not the one who feels pain after the game, right? Spare me,” he concluded.