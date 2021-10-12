Record! Toyota Mirai runs 1,300km on hydrogen and joins Guinness

If you were impressed to see the Hyundai Nexo run an incredible 900 kilometers on just one tank of hydrogen, just wait to read what the Toyota Mirai achieved in tests carried out over the last 23rd and 24th of August. The Japanese automaker celebrated the entry of the sedan into the Guinness World Records, the famous Book of Records.

“In 2016, the Toyota Mirai was the first fuel cell electric vehicle available for retail sale in North America, and now the next generation Mirai is setting distance records. We are proud to be a leader in this exciting technology, which is just one of a growing lineup of zero-emission vehicles in our portfolio,” advised Bob Carter, executive vice president, Toyota Motor North America.

According to Toyota, the Mirai covered 1,359.9 kilometers on just one tank of hydrogen, in a refueling that took no more than five minutes to complete. The electric car, now a world record holder, was driven by professional driver Wayne Gerdes and co-pilotted by Bob Winger.

the historic journey

Image: Disclosure/Toyota

The trip began at the Toyota Technical Center (TTC) in Gardena, California. On the first of the two days of the mission, the pair traveled south to San Ysidro and then north to Santa Barbara, crossing the beach from Santa Monica and Malibu along the Pacific Coast Highway. They returned to TTC that night and logged 761.22 kilometers with just two driver changes.

The final part was carried out with local loops, in which they covered another 372 kilometers of morning and afternoon traffic on the San Diego highway, between Los Angeles and Orange County, until the Mirai ran out of hydrogen and returned to TTC with a grand total of 1,359.9 kilometers covered. The feat was witnessed and validated by Michael Empric, judge at Guinness World Records.

Image: Disclosure/Toyota

“As a Guinness World Records judge for 10 years, I had the opportunity to witness incredible attempts, including several distance related feats. The Toyota Mirai’s journey without refueling shows the power of electric fuel cell technology. This technology and the design ingenuity of the Toyota team led to a moment of history-making,” he commented.

During the historic trip, the Toyota Mirai went through 12 hydrogen stations, but without the need to stop to refuel. The vehicle consumed 5.65 kg of hydrogen during the nearly 1,400 kilometers and emitted zero CO2 into the environment. According to Toyota, if the same trip had been carried out with a combustion car, 301.185kg of CO2 would have been dumped into the atmosphere. Not bad, isn’t it?



Source: Toyota