Recovered, Manoel must face Corinthians

Last Saturday, Fluminense added Luccas Claro to the squad’s embezzlement list. In the game against Atlético-GO, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Nationals, the defender received his third yellow card and will be suspended in the duel against Corinthians. In the absence of the starter, Manoel may have the way open to enter the field with the three colors again.

According to the club, the defender is fully recovered from the pain he had been feeling in his right knee. So far, Manoel has played in eight games for the Brazilian Nationals, all alongside Luccas Claro or David Braz. Used in place of Nino, during the Olympics and for physical rest for the shirt 33, the player won part of the crowd by sweating on the field.

Thus, according to the Lancenet portal, Nino’s absence during the Tokyo Olympics has consolidated Manoel as the reserve bank’s first option, at least in most occasions. On the pitch, he was present in four wins, one draw and three defeats. Although reserve of the Olympic champion, the defender played alongside the 33 shirt in a Carioca match, in the victory over Portuguesa-RJ by 3-1, at Maracanã.

Although there is no guarantee of the defender’s lineup, since David Braz usually enters Luccas Claro’s place, the possibility of opting for Manoel exists. As during Nino’s trip to Tokyo, the initial setback could become a new opportunity for Manoel to seek his space in the Fluminense cast.