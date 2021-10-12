Red Bull secures its first ‘title’ in 2021 in F1

Since the introduction of the new pit stop rules, things have gone very wrong for Red Bull on two occasions. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez stopped for more than six seconds on one occasion, but Red Bull’s pit team managed an excellent recovery at the Istanbul Park circuit.

The fastest pit stop of the day was in Verstappen’s car. It took the team just 2.15 seconds to fit four new intermediate tires on the RB16B. The 2.56-second time in Perez’s car was also good. This pit stop was good for fifth place in the day’s standings.

At Mercedes the pit stops were also very fast in the Turkish GP, but not as fast as Sebastian Vettel’s. The Aston Martin team recorded a time of 2.28 seconds. The Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas pitstops were, respectively, the third and fourth fastest pitstops on Sunday.

Red Bull scored a total of 35 points for the DHL Fastest Pitstop standings. Mercedes scored 27 points and so the Milton Keynes-based team managed to add eight more points. Red Bull is already about 200 points ahead in the rankings, with six races to go, so the first title of 2021 is officially guaranteed, the fastest pit stop of the season.