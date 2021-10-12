Renato Russo, who died 25 years ago, told Folha in 1994 why he gave up drugs – 10/11/2021 – Illustrated

This Monday (11) marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Renato Russo, former leader of the band Legião Urbana. Two years before her, in 1994, the vocalist and composer of what was one of the biggest Brazilian rock bands spoke with the sheet about the new phase he was living, away from drugs and drinking.

At the time, the band performed in the interior of São Paulo with the tour of the album “O Descobrimento do Brasil” when problems with the acoustics led the group to call an emergency meeting at a hotel in Campinas. After the meeting, Renato Russo granted journalist Alexandre Matias the following interview:

What is your favorite Legião Urbana album?

Renato Russo: The “V”, which I think is the hardest record. I really like “O Descobrimento do Brasil”. Now that I’ve found the 12-step schedule —I’ve stopped drinking and taking drugs—, everything is calmer. This show today, for example: the sound was in chaos, everything was horrible, and the audience was super cool. The place had a brutal reverberation. The audience was screaming a lot, and the sound engineer had to turn everything up, he lost his balance. In the beginning it was just “boom-boom-boom” and I was screaming, I couldn’t hear the details. But, if it had been at another time, I would have been so worried that I would drink, get drunk, say: “I’ll never do a show again”, huh, huh, huh… That doesn’t exist anymore. There’s a tranquility, a serenity that this record brought, and I think the songs reflect that.

How was it to get out of this phase?

RR: I was destroying myself, and instead of shooting myself in the head, I chose to seek help. This goes back to the age of 17, but on “V” it was the first time I put these questions in music. “Magic Mountain” is about that. I was young and ended up in a dead end.

It was consuming me, I was depressed and I didn’t know why. I thought the world was horrible, just like Kurt Cobain, nothing was worth it anymore. And that’s weird because if I ever think things aren’t worth it, I want to be in a clear head, not a body full of toxins. I stopped all kinds of drugs and saw that things weren’t so bad.

Was this reflected in the band’s sound?

RR: That’s up to us to decide. Every record we try to do something different, because it’s more fun. And not to have to repeat the same work. We didn’t think that “Quatro Estações” would hit, because it’s a very difficult record, but everyone liked it. The lyrics are very complicated and it’s not as straight up as you think. It’s as depressing as the “V”.

We tried to make songs more upbeat because it was natural, but it didn’t feel good. “O Descobrimento do Brasil” is not an up-and-coming record, it’s like New Order’s “Power, Corruption and Lies”. It’s the most glorious thing in the world, but if you pay attention, it’s heavy.

Like “Four Seasons”…

RR: Overall, people thought it was the happiest thing ever done. While the “V” doesn’t. We tried to make a happy song at least, in every way, and it wouldn’t come out. “Vento no Litoral” was only played because it has a beautiful melody. I think “Metal against the Clouds” is a super accessible song. The problem is that the record was about things that people didn’t want to hear at the time. That’s when axé music broke out, we went against the grain. But the record has the best lyrics by far. I managed to say everything I wanted. But people didn’t want to hear that. For example, “Metal against the Clouds” is a song about Collor, but nobody ever talked about it.

How do you see the review?

RR: They use the wrong motives. I’m not the owner of the truth, but for me, what motivates these guys is a grudge and a misunderstanding of what our country is and how things work. There are wonderful initiatives in Brazil and we don’t know. Then we get oppressed, thinking that everything is no good, that everything is horrible. I would like to be able to present good work to people who like us. I think it’s dirty, in the position we’re in, not trying to make the best effort to present the best we can do.

And the future of the Legion?

RR: I have no idea. I don’t see how we’re going to continue what we’re doing without repeating ourselves. After “Perfection”, what will I write? After you say “let’s celebrate human stupidity”, what are you going to say? So maybe well do something similar to what The Cure does, and then, over time, well mix it up. Or become a working band, like New Order. I don’t want to keep talking like I think everything is horrible as it is. If we get tired, we stop. If we think that something is still worth doing, we will continue.