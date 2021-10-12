Renegade and Corolla Cross: how autonomy explains the success of these SUVs – 10/11/2021

The flexible car, which can run on ethanol and gasoline, completely affected the vehicles’ autonomy. Vegetable fuel, despite being much more affordable than petroleum by-product, also burns faster.

In times of high fuel, good autonomy becomes even more evident. It means fewer stops at the gas station. However, it is not always synonymous with economy. The average fuel tank for cars such as hatchbacks, sedans and compact SUVs is 50 km.

That’s why a Renegade 1.8 Flex, with 60 liters, ends up drawing attention for its long reach. However, the car does not stand out for its low consumption in its segment. On the contrary: heavy and with an engine that is already quite outdated (there will be a more modern propeller from next year), it is considered very expensive.

In other words: the Renegade Flex offers the convenience of fewer stops at gas stations, but does not represent savings to the customer’s pocket. When a car combines these two factors, it has everything to win the consumer’s heart.

And that’s the case for two models I’ve tested recently. Ironically, one of them is the Jeep Renegade, but in diesel configuration (Trailhawk version). The other is the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid (high-end option, XRX).

Consumer Favorites

Since 2018, the Renegade has been the car to beat in its segment. It has already lost the lead – to T-Cross and Crete, eventually. But over the months, he’s always the model rivals need to outsell to get first place.

The competitor to chase changes. Renegade is always in contention. And one of the main reasons for this is the fact that the Jeep is the only compact SUV in Brazil to have a diesel version and 4×4 traction – a strong appeal as well.

In fact, the Renegade is the most affordable diesel car for sale in the Brazilian market. In the case of the Corollla Cross, the Compass was for years and years unbeatable among mid-range SUVs. Tiguan, Tiggo 8 and others came. They even had a good presence in the sales ranking, but without even threatening the Jeep – which, incidentally, also stands out in its category for having a diesel version.

Toyota Corolla Cross Image: Disclosure

Until the arrival of Corollla Cross. The Compass is still the leader with clearances, but the Toyota model makes an average of 3,000 units per month, compared to around 5,000 for the Jeep. However, the other rivals hardly passed, in their best moments, the thousand copies.

Also, Corolla Cross sells everything it has. It is difficult to find a copy of this car in stock, giving soup around. Of course, autonomy is not the only explanation for the success of the two models, but it is an important factor, and even a determining factor for the purchase.

In the case of the Renegade, Jeep is a brand that has gained a lot of credibility in Brazil in recent years, and the 4×4 traction also has appeal. The Corolla Cross is the Toyota SUV that the brand’s loyal customers have been waiting for for years. It is even taking clients from the Corolla sedan.

In practice

My recent experience with the Renegade Trailhawk was on the road. However, not on a fast track, but in a situation in which consumption is more similar to that obtained in the city. I traveled by car along Rio-Santos, from São Paulo to Paraty, accessing the highway just before arriving in Guarujá.

The Rio-Santos, a stretch of the BR-101, runs along the coasts of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and has speeds between 40 and 100 km/h, several urban stretches and many ups and downs in the mountains. These situations tend to increase average fuel consumption.

With the Renegade Trailhawk diesel, under these conditions, I was able to run no less than 650 km on one tank of fuel. The total expenditure on this stretch was R$ 200 – the average consumption was almost 11 km/l.

With the flex version, using ethanol, the cost would be around R$ 340. And, instead of 60 liters, under the same conditions it would consume 85 l of fuel. In other words: it would require a refueling stop that was not necessary with Trailhwak.

Of course, the higher price of diesel versions requires that, for the purchase decision to be rational and represent economy, the user travels many kilometers per year. But for those who don’t just put savings on the scale, the convenience of making fewer stops at the gas station is a strong appeal.

In the case of Corolla Cross, the test was in town. Using the car with the regeneration mode activated, I managed to do about 500 km just in the urban stretch with the hybrid flex SUV, which registered an average of 12 km/l of ethanol. That’s with a fuel tank of just 36 liters.

Corolla Cross is not a plug-in hybrid. The battery that powers the electric motor is recharged by regenerating energy in braking and accelerating. And, unlike the Renegade, Toyota is more environmentally friendly – since diesel emits a lot of polluting gases that are concentrated in places like urban centers.