Rensga should have bot lane with two South Koreans for CBLOL 2022

Rensga starts making its moves in the market and should have a Korean bot lane for 2022

The runner-up team is moving in the market to close its team for 2021. With the imminent arrival of top laner Ayel, who is close to being announced by the team from Goiás, the Rensga is now seeking reinforcement for his inferior route that will no longer have Wheat and Damage.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The information, verified by the ESPN Sports Brazil and also by the M.GG website, is that the team would be negotiating with the South Korean Hades, a shooter who has had stints at Invictus Gaming, ES Sharks and DRX Academy most recently. Besides him, a another South Korean player, nominated by Hades, for the support function, in order to compose the lower route.

Despite stints for major teams under his belt, Park Ji-seong, or Hades has not played a professional match since August 31, 2018. The last game the shooter played in his career was in Challengers Korea, a kind of second division of the Korean League, at a time when there was no franchise. In their last confrontation, Hades defended the ES Sharks team and ended up losing the best-of-five in question, where his team faced the Winners in the playoffs for access to the Korean main league, the LCK.

O ESPN Sports Brazil contacted the organization after the publication of this article and so far she has not commented. Previously, the organization made it clear that it would not comment on market speculation. As soon as the organization gives a position, the article will be updated.

It won’t be the first time that the team from Goiás will bet on South Koreans, as in the last stage Rensga hired hunter Park “Croc” Jong-hoon and player from the middle route Cha “Yuri” Hee-min, both foreigners from Asian country. With both, Rensga achieved a historic campaign reaching the first major final of CBLoL in the entire history of the organization, against RED Canids Kalunga, in which they ended up losing 3-1, ending the campaign with the runner-up.