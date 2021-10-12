Restaurant owners ‘bypass’ strike by hiring new company

Jundiaí’s restaurant owners started a “reaction” not to depend on iFood’s motoboys and began to hire a third-party company to send meals to customers after the category went on strike in the city.

The first restaurant to adopt the measure was Madero, which received criticism from motoboys.

Delivery people set up lanes in front of JundiaiShopping and the Central Terminal.

A restaurant owner commented to “Jornal da Região” that the category of bars, snack bars and restaurants will “migrate” to the new outsourced company, so as not to have more problems with deliveries. That the motoboys’ strike is causing a lot of damage.

“We restaurant merchants are tired of this. Now we don’t want iFood deliverers anymore”, commented the owner of a restaurant.

Another trader commented to “JR” that his loss on the first day of the motoboys’ stoppage, on Saturday (09), was R$3,000.

Another Maxi Shopping restaurant owner reported that he lost R$1,000 in unfulfilled deliveries.

The motoboys recorded a video in which they ask the entire category in the country to adopt strikes like the one in Jundiaí, to force iFood to talk and better pay the deliverymen.

One of the motoboys’ complaints was the lack of “communication” between iFood and workers.

In the video sent to the newspaper, the motoboys report that they are having a loss to work for iFood.

The platform says that in November it will take some measures to improve the situation of motoboys.