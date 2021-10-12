Richest man in the world, Elon Musk mocks Jeff Bezos after expanding his fortune

the personal wealth of Elon Musk is now $222 billion, extending its lead as the richest person in the world, according to the Index of billionaires from Bloomberg.

The patrimony of the founder of Tesla and of the SpaceX it rose more than $10.6 billion after a secondary stock sale by investors, announced last week, which valued SpaceX at more than $100 billion, CNBC reported.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, follows the businessman, with a net worth of US$ 191.6 billion. Musk responded to a post by Bezos on Twitter this Monday (11) with a second-place medal.

Thanks to his shares in Tesla and his majority stake in the privately held SpaceX, where he serves as president, Musk has amassed a vast fortune.

It has earned $8.6 billion since closing last Friday (8) and more than $52 billion year-to-date, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Tesla shares are also rising as they rebound from a difficult year. They advanced 13% in 2021, much less than the 743% gain in 2020. Still, it’s a big improvement from when they dropped 22% in May this year.

The entrepreneur had US$ 0 in payment in 2020, according to a company document, but he received options for actions during the year they are now worth $22 billion. And these options are worth much more due to the increase in asset prices.

Musk and Bezos – the two richest men on the planet – are involved in a billion dollar space race. Even before launching the first space tour mission, Inspiration4, in September, Musk’s SpaceX won huge contracts with Nasa and with the US Army, and launched the most powerful rocket in operation today.

Bezos, who founded the Blue Origin in 2000, and billionaire Virgin brands owner Richard Branson traveled to space last summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

A June ProPublica report found that some billionaires, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, pay a income tax minimum compared to the vast majority of Americans, despite their immense wealth. Nothing revealed in the report was illegal.

Meanwhile, the US economy is still recovering from the US recession. Covid-19. Average household income fell 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521, the first statistically significant decline since 2011.

The September jobs report marked the second consecutive month the economy has created fewer jobs than expected.

