Rico and MC Gui needled before the Trial of Fire

I got out of the way that the kids are in the game! Rico Melquiades, who had already said this morning that he hadn’t woken up well this Sunday (10/10) and had promised punishments, once again uttered the word with MC Gui, during the draw dynamics for the Fire Trial. “Dude, I just wanted to understand why MC Gui’s Idiot is an ignoramus”, the farmer needled.

The singer did not remain silent and immediately responded to the compliments full of affection: “Me, right”. “You are ignorant. Did you answer now? With absolute power, if you stop farming, only if you are a farmer. Sucker”, needled Rico. “Send me then,” countered Bill.

The leader of the week was still irritating and playing a slight mockery to his fellow inmate when he sang the MC’s hit song “Dreaming”, after the farewell of the presenter Adriane Galisteu: “Dreaming, never giving up…Having faith, it’s not easy it is and it won’t be”.

And they didn’t go there! At the bedroom door, a little later, Bill was irritated by the presence of the northeastern man: “I left! Let me through, brother, please. Stop being rude”. “Oh, come on, the door is here”, he replied over the singer. “Let me go, go more to the side, please”, he insisted. “What am I messing with? You can pass. He can’t go through, no?”, says the farmer. “Caralh’s boring guy*”, whispers Bill through headquarters.

The funkeiro also asked to be placed on the farm when he met Rico again and mentions his plan to return as a Farmer: “Send me that I’m in the mood to return to a farmer”. “Will you guys manage to put me on the farm on Thursday? What if I go back to Farmer again? You try to put me on from the second plot”, threatens Melquiades. “I always had reason to vote for you,” said the MC. “And you still can’t, right, put me on the farm”, concludes the owner of the hat, walking away.

