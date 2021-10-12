Rico’s father was murdered in Maceio and was an alcoholic

Behind all the fights and confusions of Rico Melquiades in A Fazenda 13, last week, the pawn drew the web’s attention to share a little of his past in Maceió, relationship with his deceased father, who was murdered and was a alcoholic, and the strength of his mother. “They killed my father four years ago in Maceió”, he says.

Rico, who did not have a good relationship with his father, told Gui Araújo what it was like to live with the deceased at home, since he only talked about his mother. “He came home, beat my mother, turned off the power so we could stay in the dark when we got drunk, turned up the sound so we couldn’t sleep,” he said.

The Farmer of the Week did not want to go into details about his father’s death, but he reinforced, several times, how much harm he had done to him. On his Instagram, before entering confinement, Melquiades already commented on these situations with his followers.

Today, the pawn is very close to his mother and tells her he admires her strength. He even uses it in confinement fights to defend himself. For Solange, Rico said that her mother would “stick” her outside the house. In an interview with Jornal Brasília, she confirms her quarrelsome temperament and even said that she would break the girl’s teeth.

