Rodolfo Rodrigues: Discouragement is overcoming Neymar’s technique in the field – 10/11/2021

Neymar hasn’t been playing anything this season 2021/22. Both by PSG and by the Brazilian team. At 30 years old, the striker has been showing an unusual apathy on the field and letting himself be that talented player who decided matches with his technique and above-average skill.

For PSG, Neymar has only 1 goal in 7 games this season, marking his worst start since he arrived in European football in 2013. Not even in the weak French Championship, where PSG takes the lead, Neymar has managed to stand out. That’s what plays alongside two of the best players today: Messi and Mbappé. No wonder he was even substituted in the last game, in the defeat against Rennes.

For the Brazilian team, after having a good start in the Copa America in July, Neymar dropped too much production. He was a blank figure in the decision against Argentina, in the 1-0 defeat at Maracanã, and then did little for the qualifiers. After the bad performance against Chile, in Santiago, the shirt 10 was asked about his physical form. Then he scored against Peru and showed off his belly in response. But in the same match he forced a yellow card and was left out of the game against Venezuela.

Against Colombia, this Sunday (10), Neymar had another discreet performance, far short of expectations. In fact, far below what has already yielded one day. Neymar was slow in the second half, missed passes and dribbles too much. In addition, he got into trouble with defender Mina and was not even remotely able to lead the Brazilian team.

Unfortunately, Tite covers it all up with praise for the ace. There is no bad time for Neymar in the national team. He will always be guaranteed his place in the selection with the coach and with all possible perks. Neymar does what he wants on and off the field. The tactical scheme is built into its function. And it will never be replaced even if performances are deleted.

Neymar’s dismay and apathy has infected the selection in these uninteresting games of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, where the selection is already virtually classified. Neymar, who is the second highest scorer in the national team, could even have already surpassed the King if he took these games more seriously. Your unwillingness to seek more ends up being passed on to others.

It’s a shame to see such a talented player acting that way. More or less like it was with Ronaldinho Gaucho. Neymar is only 30 and has already ruled out playing in the 2026 World Cup. While other players, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, teach longevity and continue the incessant search for titles, goals and records, Neymar follows the opposite path. Let yourself be carried away by laziness.

